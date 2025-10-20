County Derry man to be sentenced for outraging public decency outside city centre hotel and on street

By Court Reporter
Published 20th Oct 2025, 11:59 BST
A man will be sentenced in December after he admitted two charges of outraging public decency by engaging in sexual activity outside the Shipquay Hotel and in Bishop Street.

John McDermott (37) of Briar Hill in Greysteel outside Derry was charged with committing an act 'of lewd, obscene and disgusting nature' on June 17, 2023 by engaging in sexual activity outside the Shipquay Hotel.

Most Popular

He was also charged with a similar offence in Bishop Street on the same date as well as a charge of obstructing police.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When the charges were put to him McDermott pleaded guilty to all three charges.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075placeholder image
Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

During the hearing at the magistrate’s Court on Monday, Defence counsel Stephen Mooney asked for a pre-sentence report to be prepared and said there may be other material outside of that report required.

The case was adjourned for plea and sentence on December 8 and the defendant was released on continuing bail.

Related topics:Derry
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice