A man will be sentenced in December after he admitted two charges of outraging public decency by engaging in sexual activity outside the Shipquay Hotel and in Bishop Street.

John McDermott (37) of Briar Hill in Greysteel outside Derry was charged with committing an act 'of lewd, obscene and disgusting nature' on June 17, 2023 by engaging in sexual activity outside the Shipquay Hotel.

He was also charged with a similar offence in Bishop Street on the same date as well as a charge of obstructing police.

When the charges were put to him McDermott pleaded guilty to all three charges.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

During the hearing at the magistrate’s Court on Monday, Defence counsel Stephen Mooney asked for a pre-sentence report to be prepared and said there may be other material outside of that report required.

The case was adjourned for plea and sentence on December 8 and the defendant was released on continuing bail.