Court refuses to lift anonymity of British soldier who killed Derry mother-of-six Kathleen Thompson

The family of a woman shot dead in Derry more than 50 years ago have lost a legal battle over anonymity granted to the British soldier found responsible for her unjustified killing.

Court of Appeal judges upheld a previous decision not to order a reopening of the inquest into the death of Kathleen Thompson to review the issue of protecting the former British soldier’s identity.

The 47-year-old mother of six was killed outside her home as British troops withdrew from the Creggan area of Derry in November 1971.

In June 2022 an inquest held that the shots had been fired by an unnamed individual identified only as Soldier D in circumstances which were not justified.

Kathleen Thompson with her family.

The coroner rejected his claims that he believed that he was under attack and had acted to protect himself and his British Army colleagues.

Following the inquest verdict lawyers for Mrs Thompson’s family asked for Soldier D’s anonymity to be rescinded and to have him referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Although the coroner did send her findings to the DPP, she concluded that the request to lift the veteran’s anonymity could not be reassessed because her functions had been fully discharged by that stage.

Mrs Thompson’s son Billy sought a judicial review of that decision, claiming that the verdict reached in the inquest should have triggered reconsideration of shielding Soldier D’s identity.

After proceedings were brought the coroner indicated that she would not have removed the anonymity which had been granted on the basis of a potential risk to his life.

In November of last year a High Court judge ruled that she had acted unlawfully but declined to order any further remedy based on that updated position.

Lawyers for the Thompson family challenged his refusal to send the issue of anonymity back for further reconsideration.

But dismissing the appeal on Tuesday morning Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan highlighted the coroner’s assessment that finding Soldier D had used unlawful force to kill Mrs Thompson would only have increased the threat to Soldier D’s life.

She also pointed out how the veteran would be denied the chance to seek anonymity at any future prosecution if he was identified at this stage.

Dame Siobhan confirmed: “We agree with the judge’s common-sense approach that there was no utility in quashing the closure of the inquest and remitting the matter back to the coroner.

“The question of relief in any judicial review is a matter of discretion for the judge.

“We see no valid reason why we would interfere with the judge’s exercise of discretion in this case.”

Her body was found by her 12 year-old daughter, Minty.