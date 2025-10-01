Court told three masked and armed men turned up at house of Derry man accused of sexual communication with a child

Derry Magistrates’ Court has heard claims three masked and armed men previously turned up outside the house of a man who appeared in court on Wednesday charged with attempted sexual communication with a child under 16.

Gary Higgins (42) of Leafair Park in the Galliagh area of Derry appeared charged with attempted sexual communication with a child on January 14 this year and a second similar charges that was said to have occurred on June 18.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail, at a hearing in Derry Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

The court was told that the defendant was allegedly attempting to contact someone he believed to be a child but was in fact a police officer.

Bishop Street Courthouse

District Judge Ted Magill described it 'as a sting operation' .

Derry Magistrates’ Court was told that there was a total of forty four devices that had to be examined as part of the police investigation into the alleged offending.

The police officer further told the court that there were reports that on occasion Higgins had used a neighbour's WiFi to attempt to communicate with a child.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that the defendant had been on police bail to a different address since being first arrested but had since returned to his own address.

He asked the court to prohibit the publication of the accused’s address.

The police officer told the court that the information was already in the public domain.

Mr. Quigley said the defendant had claimed that on September 23 after his arrest three armed and masked men had appeared outside his house.

The defence solicitor told the court that the case could take some time to be dealt with.

Judge Magill said that these were serious offences and that it would definitely take some time to deal with the case.

The judge granted Higgins bail to an address approved by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), on condition that he has no Internet enabled devices and no unsupervised contact with any child under 18.

He is due to appear again on October 23.