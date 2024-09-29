'Cruel and dangerous' man from Derry area inflicted 'horrendous physical abuse' on children

PSNI

A 55-year-old man from the Derry area has been sentenced for five counts of cruelty to children at Newry Crown Court.

The man, who cannot be named in order to protect the identity of the victims, will serve four years in prison and four years on licence. Detective Constable Mitchell said: “This offender is a cruel and dangerous individual who inflicted horrendous physical abuse on a number of children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We commend their bravery in coming forward and welcome the custodial sentence he received today as a result. “Every child should feel safe in their home, cared for by those who love them.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Unfortunately, we know that this is not always the case and so we will continue to work with our partners to protect children and bring offenders before the courts to answer for their crimes." If you are concerned that a child may be being neglected or abused in any way, please come forward to police by calling 101, or in an emergency 999.