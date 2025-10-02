Date for PE in case of man charged with murder of Montserrat Martorell could be fixed in November, court told

By Court Reporter
Published 2nd Oct 2025, 11:32 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2025, 11:35 BST
A date for a Preliminary Enquiry in the case of a man charged with the murder of Montserrat Martorell could be fixed in November, Derry Magistrates’ Court has been told.

Ciaran Murray (29) of Gortfoyle Place is charged with the murder of the 65-year-old on August 24 last year.

He is also charged with arson and other serious offences on the same date after Ms. Martorell’s remains were found in a burning house in Harvey Street.

At Thursday’s hearing defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said it had been hoped a PE date could have been fixed by now.

Forensic officer attends the scene of a suspicious death of a woman in Harvey Street in August 2024. Photo: George Sweeney
Forensic officer attends the scene of a suspicious death of a woman in Harvey Street in August 2024. Photo: George Sweeney

He said it was a case involving 'a large raft of evidence' and he hoped a date could be fixed in six weeks’ time.

A prosecutor said they had been engaging with the investigating officer to try and make progress.

She hoped to be in a position to fix a date for a PE on the next occasion.

Murray was remanded in custody to appear on October 30.

