Date for PE in case of man charged with murder of Montserrat Martorell could be fixed in November, court told
Ciaran Murray (29) of Gortfoyle Place is charged with the murder of the 65-year-old on August 24 last year.
He is also charged with arson and other serious offences on the same date after Ms. Martorell’s remains were found in a burning house in Harvey Street.
At Thursday’s hearing defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said it had been hoped a PE date could have been fixed by now.
He said it was a case involving 'a large raft of evidence' and he hoped a date could be fixed in six weeks’ time.
A prosecutor said they had been engaging with the investigating officer to try and make progress.
She hoped to be in a position to fix a date for a PE on the next occasion.
Murray was remanded in custody to appear on October 30.