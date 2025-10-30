Date set for committal of Derry man accused of murdering Montserrat Martorell

A committal date has been set in December for a Derry man charged with the murder of Montserrat Martorell last year.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ciaran Murray (29) of Gortfoyle Place in he Waterside area of Derry is charged with the murder of Ms. Martorell on August 24, 2024.

The accused is also charged with other serious offences after Ms Martorell’s body was found in a burning house in Harvey Street in the city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Derry Magistrates’ Court on Thursday a prosecution solicitor told the court that a date had been set for a Preliminary Enquiry (PE) in the case for December 11.

Forensic officers attend the scene of the suspicious death of Montserrat Martorell in Harvey Street in August 2024. Photo: George Sweeney

She asked for a review date for the case to be scheduled for November 27.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley told the court that it would not be necessary to produce his client who is in custody on the November date.

The case was adjourned until November 27 and Murray remains in custody.