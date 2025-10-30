Date set for committal of Derry man accused of murdering Montserrat Martorell
Ciaran Murray (29) of Gortfoyle Place in he Waterside area of Derry is charged with the murder of Ms. Martorell on August 24, 2024.
The accused is also charged with other serious offences after Ms Martorell’s body was found in a burning house in Harvey Street in the city centre.
At Derry Magistrates’ Court on Thursday a prosecution solicitor told the court that a date had been set for a Preliminary Enquiry (PE) in the case for December 11.
She asked for a review date for the case to be scheduled for November 27.
Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley told the court that it would not be necessary to produce his client who is in custody on the November date.
The case was adjourned until November 27 and Murray remains in custody.