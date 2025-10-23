Delargy expresses disappointment following acquittal of Soldier F

By Kevin Mullan
Published 23rd Oct 2025, 12:48 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2025, 12:48 BST
Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy has expressed huge disappointment following the decision not to convict ‘Soldier F’ of murder.

Speaking from outside the court, the Foyle MLA said: “Today’s decision is deeply disappointing for the Bloody Sunday families and the people of Derry.”

He added: “For more than 53 years, the Bloody Sunday families have fought courageously and relentlessly in pursuit of truth and justice. Every bit of progress they have made has been a result of their tenacity and resilience.

“It took decades for the British state to finally admit what it did on Bloody Sunday, yet still, in 2025, not a single British combatant has been convicted for the shameful role played."

Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargyplaceholder image
The Foyle MLA said the verdict was a setback for the families.

"Sinn Féin will fully support whatever steps they decide to take next and we will continue to stand with the families,” said the Foyle MLA.

