Delargy expresses disappointment following acquittal of Soldier F

Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy has expressed huge disappointment following the decision not to convict ‘Soldier F’ of murder.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking from outside the court, the Foyle MLA said: “Today’s decision is deeply disappointing for the Bloody Sunday families and the people of Derry.”

He added: “For more than 53 years, the Bloody Sunday families have fought courageously and relentlessly in pursuit of truth and justice. Every bit of progress they have made has been a result of their tenacity and resilience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It took decades for the British state to finally admit what it did on Bloody Sunday, yet still, in 2025, not a single British combatant has been convicted for the shameful role played."

Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy

The Foyle MLA said the verdict was a setback for the families.

"Sinn Féin will fully support whatever steps they decide to take next and we will continue to stand with the families,” said the Foyle MLA.