Delargy expresses disappointment following acquittal of Soldier F
Speaking from outside the court, the Foyle MLA said: “Today’s decision is deeply disappointing for the Bloody Sunday families and the people of Derry.”
He added: “For more than 53 years, the Bloody Sunday families have fought courageously and relentlessly in pursuit of truth and justice. Every bit of progress they have made has been a result of their tenacity and resilience.
“It took decades for the British state to finally admit what it did on Bloody Sunday, yet still, in 2025, not a single British combatant has been convicted for the shameful role played."
The Foyle MLA said the verdict was a setback for the families.
"Sinn Féin will fully support whatever steps they decide to take next and we will continue to stand with the families,” said the Foyle MLA.