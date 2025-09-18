Derry court orders destruction of man's pet pit bull dog Misty

A man has been fined and ordered to pay costs after he admitted being the keeper of a Pit Bull terrier dog named Misty which was ordered to be destroyed.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Williamson of Heron Way admitted being the keeper of a Pit Bull terrier on dates between February 14 and 15 this year contrary to the Dangerous Dogs Order.

He also admitted attempting to give the dog away on February 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court was told that the dog had been seized by the council and a destruction order was sought as the council were concerned that the dog could be a danger to the public.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

Court costs of £72 were sought and legal costs of £150 were also requested.

Since the dog was seized the court heard that it had been kennelled at the council’s cost, and so a further £1,563 was sought.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said the defendant was given the dog as a pup and had believed it to be a Staffordshire Bull Terrier, not a Pit Bull.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said that the defendant had had to travel for work and had asked a friend to take care of the dog but this hadn't happened and the dog had been found wandering.

The solicitor said the dog could be aggressive around other dogs but had not been aggressive with any humans, and he asked that the dog not be destroyed and returned to the defendant.

Deputy District Judge Alan White said he was imposing a destruction order for the animal.

He fined Williamson £100, ordered him to pay the court and legal costs and also £250 towards the costs for kennelling the animal.