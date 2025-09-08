Derry court told drugs allegedly found wrapped in Happy Birthday paper as man and woman appear

Derry Magistrate's Court has heard that when police stopped a man and woman in the city they found that a parcel wrapped in birthday paper allegedly contained drugs.

Shane Whitehouse (25) and Ciara McGann (24) both of Beraghvale appeared on Monday charged with possessing class C drugs with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of class C drugs and possessing drugs on September 5.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail.

She told the court that police had occasion to stop a car as Whitehouse was currently on police bail.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

Both the defendants were said to have left the vehicle and as police approached, McGann was said to have walked on but was subsequently stopped.

She allegedly had a bag with her with a parcel wrapped in Happy Birthday papers, which police said was found to contain 588 grammes of drugs. A subsequent search of an address allegedly uncovered more drugs and drug paraphernalia. to the total value of approximately £10,000, police said.

McGann made no comment at interview and police said she refused to accept ownership of a mobile phone found and did not provide a PIN number.

Whitehouse, police told the court, said he had a drug debt and was asked to carry a parcel from point A to point B.

Bail was opposed due to the risk of reoffending and the risk of interference with justice due to whatever information was on the phones.

Defence counsel Conn O'Neill for Whitehouse said the court had to consider if there was a real risk of reoffending.

He said his client had no record and was on police bail for a small amount of drugs.

The barrister said that being in custody over the weekend had been 'a chastening experience' for his client.

Counsel for McGann, Stephen Mooney, said he accepted there was a case to answer but there were no class A drugs involved and the amount alleged was not the highest volume.

District Judge Conor Heaney said that the pair had exercised their right not to co-operate with police.

He said he was satisfied that a primary facie case existed and added that he was 'troubled' by the risk of reoffending.

Bail was refused and both were remanded in custody to appear again on October 2.