Derry court told man who spat on police officer’s shoe has shown ‘genuine remorse’

A man has appeared at Derry Magistrates Court charged with disorderly behavior and assaulting police.

Ryan O'Neill (22) of Coshquin Road in Derry was arrested after a call was made to police when he returned home drunk on June 24.

O'Neill began to resist police when they tried to arrest him, spitting on one officer's shoe, the court heard on Friday.

When interviewed, he said that he had been at a funeral that morning and that his behavior had been caused by drink.

Defense Barrister Stephen Chapman told the court that O'Neill had shown 'genuine remorse' for his actions, adding that, while he had a significant record, he hadn't committed any offences in two years, having since found full time employment.

Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer gave O'Neill credit for his plea but said that spitting at an officer was 'particularly disgusting', sentencing him to four months in custody suspended for three years.