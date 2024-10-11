Derry court told man who spat on police officer’s shoe has shown ‘genuine remorse’

By Court reporter
Published 11th Oct 2024, 12:48 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man has appeared at Derry Magistrates Court charged with disorderly behavior and assaulting police.

Ryan O'Neill (22) of Coshquin Road in Derry was arrested after a call was made to police when he returned home drunk on June 24.

O'Neill began to resist police when they tried to arrest him, spitting on one officer's shoe, the court heard on Friday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When interviewed, he said that he had been at a funeral that morning and that his behavior had been caused by drink.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075
Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

Defense Barrister Stephen Chapman told the court that O'Neill had shown 'genuine remorse' for his actions, adding that, while he had a significant record, he hadn't committed any offences in two years, having since found full time employment.

Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer gave O'Neill credit for his plea but said that spitting at an officer was 'particularly disgusting', sentencing him to four months in custody suspended for three years.

Related topics:Derry
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice