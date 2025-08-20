Derry cyclist sentenced for furious driving after woman severely injured while walking dog

A Derry man who admitted furiously driving his bicycle after he collided with a woman on a footpath causing her to suffer serious injuries has been sentenced to a six month jail sentence, suspended for two years, at the Crown Court in the city.

Shane Coyle (26) from Kingsmere Gardens in Derry admitted committing the offence on August 14 of last year while cycling at speed on a footpath at the Belt Road near his home in the Waterside area of the city.

The pedestrian, who was walking her dog along the footpath at the time, sustained a fractured skull, bleeding of the brain and seven fractured ribs.

Sentencing Coyle at the Crown Court on Wednesday, Judge Neil Rafferty KC said the woman was struck from behind while walking her dog.

A passing motorist, who told the police that Coyle was speeding prior to colliding with the woman, stopped when he saw her falling to the ground, the court heard.

Judge Rafferty said the motorist rendered first aid to the victim and told Coyle to phone for an ambulance. Coyle and the motorist both stayed with the injured women who was unconscious and bleeding from an ear.

She was treated in Altnagelvin Hospital for her injuries before she was transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast for a CT scan which revealed a brain clot as well as a fracture of her skull.

"This case serves as a significant warning for all of those who ride bicycles on pavements as to what harm they could cause without intending to do so,” Judge Rafferty said.

"This is my first time in almost 36 years of criminal practice that I have encountered the offence of furious driving. This is an offence which is known about but which is rarely used. It probably equates to the offence of carelessly driving a car.

"What is quite clear is that this defendant remained at the scene and accepted full responsibility and demonstrated remorse and victim empathy. I am satisfied there were no aggravating factors other than he was cycling too fast on a pavement", the judge added.