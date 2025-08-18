Derry family given suspended sentences for possession of Class A and Class B drugs

Three members of one family have been given suspended sentences at Derry Crown Court for dealing in drugs where the father was heard to have said about his son that they should have stopped him becoming involved.

John Arthur Kerr (60), Donna Louise Kerr (50), and their son Jake Kerr (25), all of Woodvale Mews in Eglinton admitted five charges of possessing class A and class B drugs with intent to supply on September 20, 2019.

The court heard that police arrived at the address and observed drugs on the kitchen table through the window of the property.

John Arthur Kerr was seen to flush a ‘deal bag’ down the sink.

Bishop Street Courthouse

Police seized a quantity of drugs on the premises as well as £2,000 in cash belonging to Jake Kerr, the court was told.

Judge Neil Rafferty said that in a pre-sentence report John Arthur Kerr had appeared on one hand to blame his son and on the other accept they should have tried to stop him.

The judge said 'this is what parents do' .

However the court was told that three years ago Jake Kerr suffered a 'psychotic episode' that 'terrified' the whole family and that they had all been clean since then.

Judge Rafferty said that normally those involved in drug dealing can expect custodial sentences but in this case all three were assessed as being of a low risk of reoffending.

He imposed sentences of two years in prison suspended for 3 years on all three of the defendants.