Derry jailed for behaving in an abusive manner to staff at Foyle Haven

A man who has been out of jail for three weeks in the past ten months has been jailed at Derry Magistrates’ Court for assault, obstruction of police and criminal damage charges.

Darragh McGrath (20) of no fixed abode was charged with the offences that occurred between September 17 and 23, when he was said to have attended Foyle Haven and began behaving in an abusive manner to staff.

When asked not to speak to staff in such a way, he attempted to storm past one of the injured parties, kicking a magnetized door that required a button to open, the court was told.

On September 18, McGrath went to the same address and requested access. Once again, he became abusive, leaving another injured party anxious for his safety.

Police were called and found McGrath with his girlfriend on September 23, intoxicated.

While handcuffed, McGrath asked police if he could kiss his girlfriend and, when police had their back turned, he is said to have left the vehicle and run away only to be found around fifteen minutes later.

McGrath said that, after his request for a kiss was refused, he saw the open door and simply 'went for a wee walk', the court was told.

Defence Barrister Stephen McNicholl said that McGrath had made 'full admissions' to the offences, telling the court that he had only just been released from custody after having spent a considerable time in prison in recent months.

He added that there was 'no actual violence' against the injured parties.

Deputy District Judge Liam McStay said McGrath had a 'track record of aggression', sentencing him to two months in custody.