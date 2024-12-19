Derry judge grants anonymity to duo on drug charge charges
He was speaking as he granted anonymity to a man and woman who were returned for trial on drug charges.
The man was charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine, pregabalin and cannabis on dates in October, 2023, and with possessing cocaine, and with possessing a knife in a public place, obstructing police and threatening to damage property on October 10 2023.
The woman and man were charged with conspiring with others to supply class A and class B drugs on dates in 2022.
It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.
Both were returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on February 6 and released on bail.
Judge McElholm said he would not grant anonymity 'if it was not for a certain organisation who said, gloating, they used newspaper reports to target people.'