Derry judge says some medics have had to wear body cams while sentencing man for Altnagelvin disorderly

By Court Reporter
Published 24th Oct 2025, 14:51 BST
Updated 24th Oct 2025, 14:51 BST
Bishop Street Courthouse
A judge has spoken of how some doctors and nurses have had to wear body cams in hospital, such is the risk of violence they face after a man appeared at Derry Magistrates’ Court on charges including disorderly behaviour at Altnagelvin.

Dillon Hemphill (29) of Hazeldene Drive, Coleraine, was charged with, on March 8, 2023, disorderly behaviour, assaulting police and attempted criminal damage to a police van.

Police were called to Altnagelvin following reports of a man in a highly intoxicated state behaving in an abusive manner in A&E.

Police restrained Hemphill, taking him into a police van that he attempted to kick.

He also began to bang his head off the vehicle and had to be restrained to prevent self harm.

Defence barrister Brendan Kearney said Hemphill had been 'struggling with life' and 'drinking every day'.

He said the assault was technical.

Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy called Hemphill's behaviour 'disgraceful' but offered him a 'final chance', sentencing him to a year’s probation order.

