Derry judge warns disorderly behaviour in hospital 'all too common' as man jailed
District Judge Ted Magill was speaking as he jailed Lee Doherty of Creevagh Heights (34) for four months, who admitted assaulting police, criminal damage and disorderly behaviour in Altnagelvin Hospital on July 10 this year.
The court heard that police attended an incident where the defendant was at the scene. As they were leaving they were made aware that Doherty was being restrained by members of the public.
When police approached, Doherty tried to get away from them and when placed in a police vehicle he hit his head off the window, the court heard.
The defendant was taken to Altnagelvin and kicked out and then spat in an officer's face. Doherty had to be restrained, the court was told.
Defence counsel Sinead Rogan said that her client did not remember much about the incident but accepted his responsibilities.
District Judge Ted Magill said that Doherty had 131 previous convictions and added this sort of behaviour was being seen all too often.