Derry judge warns jail terms may be needed as deterrent for disorderly behaviour at hospitals

By Court Reporter
Published 30th May 2025, 11:43 BST
Updated 30th May 2025, 12:17 BST

A judge at Derry Magistrate's Court has said that due to increasing numbers of hospital disorderly cases 'the courts may have no other option but to impose immediate imprisonment as a deterrent.'

District Judge Ted Magill was speaking as he dealt with the case of Peter Brendan Given (39) of Circular Road in Derry who admitted being disorderly in the hospital on June 1, 2024.

He also admitted a series of driving offences and a charge of wasting police time on the same date.

The court heard that after an accident in Cedar Street in the city, police were told that the driver had run away but that he had injuries to his arm.

Altnagelvin Hospital.Altnagelvin Hospital.
Altnagelvin Hospital.

Police found identification in the crashed vehicle as well as blood and went to the relevant address.

Given had gone to hospital and was being treated for serious injuries to his arm.

He told police he had been a passenger in the vehicle but refused to name the driver.

When he was asked to give a sample he refused and began shouting at police officers.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that his client accepted that he was going to lose his licence.

He said that he had been drinking 'too much' and deeply regretted the accident was 'brought on his own head.'

Judge Magill said that it was obvious Given was driving.

He said that the behaviour at the hospital was 'utterly unacceptable ' and said the courts were seeing 'case after case' of people being disorderly towards staff and patients.

He sentenced Given to three months in prison, suspended for two years and disqualified him from driving for two years.

