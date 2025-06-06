Derry judge warns motorists that cyclists are 'fragile' as driver banned for 2 years after collision

A judge at Derry Magistrate's Court has cautioned that cyclists are 'fragile' and motorists have to take account of that.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The judge’s comments were made in the case of Linda Chambers (59) of Stonybrook in Strabane, who admitted one charge of causing grievous bodily injury by careless driving on April 28, 2014.

As Chambers was driving on Ardmore Road, she turned right and struck a cyclist, causing him serious injuries requiring reconstructive surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chambers told police the sun was in her eyes and she had simply not seen the cyclist.

Court.

The first thing she knew the cyclist 'was on her windscreen'.

Defence counsel Fergal McCormack said his client had 'reached out' to the cyclist to check on his condition.

He said this was not a case of someone being reckless on the road.

District Judge Ted Magill said that this was 'a pure accident' as the woman was simply driving on the road.

He said that any accident involving cyclists could result in serious injuries.

He said Chambers had never been in trouble before and was unlikely to be again, and disqualified her from driving for two years.