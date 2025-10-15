Derry man (28) returned for trial on GBH with intent charge

A man has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent following a Preliminary Enquiry at Derry Magistrate's Court.

Emmett Doyle (28) of Cashelmore Park in Derry was charged with the offences that were said to have occurred on October 7, 2024.

It was accepted that there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.

He chose not to submit any statements and not to call any witnesses.

Doyle was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on November 4 and remanded in continuing custody.