Derry man (29) accused of murdering Montserrat Martorell refused compassionate leave

A man charged with the murder of a woman in August last year has been refused compassionate bail at Derry Magistrate's Court.

Ciaran Murray (29) of Gortfoyle Place is charged with murdering Montserrat Martorell on August 24 last year.

He is also charged with other serious offences, after Ms Martorell's body was found in a burning house on Harvey Street.

The court heard on Wednesday he was seeking compassionate bail following the death of a close relative.

The application was refused. Murray will appear again on October 30.