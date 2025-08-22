A man has appeared at Derry Magistrates Court charged with stalking after sending a number of distressing letters to a neighbour.

John McGinley (69) of Marianus Park in Derry was charged with the offences that occurred between March 14, 2024 and July 29, 2024, beginning when the injured party received a letter making sexually explicit allegations.

This was followed by two more letters of a similar nature in the same handwriting.

The injured party brought the letters to police and the writing was analyzed in comparison with McGinley's, who claimed to have fallen out with the injured party over her treatment of another neighbour.

Defence Barrister Stephen Mooney said that the charges were 'very serious' but added that McGinley had only one previous conviction, a motoring offence, that was 'totally irrelevant' to these charges.

He said that McGinley was 'absolutely accepting' of his guilt and had 'expressed remorse' for what he'd done.

He was sentenced to five months in custody, suspended for three years.