Derry man accused of assaulting and strangling pregnant girlfriend

A man has been remanded in custody at Derry Magistrates’ Court charged with assaulting and strangling his pregnant girlfriend.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert Doyle (32) of Aberfoyle Terrace on the Strand Road in Derry was charged with, on September 29, attempted grievous bodily harm, non-fatal strangulation and assault causing actual bodily harm after police were called by the injured party.

When they arrived, police found the alleged victim, who is around seventeen weeks pregnant, covered in blood with a bleeding head wound.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The alleged injured party told police officers that Doyle had strangled her and hit her with what she thought was a drawer or a rolling pin, the court was told.

Bishop Street Courthouse

Police officers found both items nearby and Doyle was arrested.

When interviewed, Doyle answered no comment.

Police objected to bail as they believe there is a risk of reoffending and interfering with witnesses. They also fear he may abscond across the border due to family links, the court heard on Wednesday.

They also told the court that Doyle has been assessed as a high risk perpetrator of domestic abuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence Barrister Sinead Rogan said that Doyle had links in the city and was unlikely to flee, adding that he has been engaging in probation for previous offences.

District Judge Ted Magill said that Doyle has a 'relevant record' and a history of domestic violence, adding that the injured party had 'clearly received substantial injuries' that were 'not self inflicted'.

He refused bail and Doyle was remanded in custody to appear again on October 29.