Derry man accused of being in possession of drugs, £58k and Taser refused bail

A man has appeared at Derry Magistrates’ Court for a bail application on charges including assaulting police and being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

James McCallion (30) of Glenowen Park in Derry was initially brought to police attention on July 10, 2024 when a member of the public stopped them while out on patrol.

Finding him in the passenger seat of a white van, police searched and found 0.77 grams of class A drugs and three plastic wraps, Derry Magistrates’ Court was told on Monday.

They also found more than £58,000 in cash and a Taser before McCallion fled on foot, the court heard.

On February 27, McCallion was arrested after police spotted a white van driving erratically.

McCallion once again was said to have attempted to run but was stopped by police, the court was told.

Allegedly resisting arrest, McCallion began kicking officers before being taken down.

When interviewed, the accused denied any knowledge of the drugs found in July but admitted that he had handled the Taser.

He also said that he did not mean to assault the arresting officer, the court was told.

Police officers seized his phone and found an account containing more than £6,100 and a number of messages that appeared to show his involvement in the supply of drugs, the court heard.

Police objected to bail as they found his proposed address was not suitable and said they believed that he was at risk of reoffending due to a history of breaches of bail, Derry Magistrates’ Court was told.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley told the court that McCallion had initially applied for bail in February but withdrew his application on the morning of his hearing and, as a result, has been in custody since then.

He added that, after the initial search of the van in July, his client was not 'on the run' but that he had tried to stay beneath the police service’s radar and to keep his head down.

Bail was refused and the accused was remanded in custody to appear again at Derry Magistrates’ Court on November 6.