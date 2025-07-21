Derry man accused of breaching bail by not answering the door to police
Michael Mitchell (31) of Bluebell Avenue in Derry appeared charged with breaching his bail by not answering the door to police.
Mitchell is currently on bail on drug charges and part of his bail conditions is that he has to present himself at the door when police called.
The court heard that an officer called to the address at 11.40pm on July 19 and the lights were on and the windows were open.
The officer knocked on the door so loudly it woke the neighbours but there was no answer.
She also banged on the windows and around seven houses in the vicinity turned on their lights in response but Mitchell didn't answer.
Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said his client had been engaged in 'physical labour' all day and had simply fallen into a deep sleep.
Deputy District Judge Brian Archer re-released Mitchell on bail and he will appear again on July 24.