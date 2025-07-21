Derry Magistrate's Court has heard that a police officer doing a bail check banged so loud on the door that she woke up neighbours in the street.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Mitchell (31) of Bluebell Avenue in Derry appeared charged with breaching his bail by not answering the door to police.

Mitchell is currently on bail on drug charges and part of his bail conditions is that he has to present himself at the door when police called.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that an officer called to the address at 11.40pm on July 19 and the lights were on and the windows were open.

Court.

The officer knocked on the door so loudly it woke the neighbours but there was no answer.

She also banged on the windows and around seven houses in the vicinity turned on their lights in response but Mitchell didn't answer.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said his client had been engaged in 'physical labour' all day and had simply fallen into a deep sleep.

Deputy District Judge Brian Archer re-released Mitchell on bail and he will appear again on July 24.