Derry man accused of breaching non-molestation order remanded in custody

A man has appeared at Derry Magistrates’ Court charged with breaching his bail conditions by contacting someone who had a non-molestation order against him.

Daryl O'Donnell (45) of Belvedere Park in Derry had been on bail since February on charges of harassment against his former partner.

As part of the defendant’s bail conditions he was to have no contact with the injured party but the court was told that on March 20 she contacted police and said that she had been receiving messages from his phone number and another number that she didn't recognize on March 17.

O'Donnell denied the charges but accepted that the messages were from his phone.

The court was told that he said that, as far as he was aware, nobody else had any form of access to his phone and he hadn't told anyone to send the messages.

Police objected to bail as the defendant has 38 previous convictions and they believe he is at high risk of reoffending, the court was told.

District Judge Barney McElholm asked how were the messages sent if not by the defendant and said it was only a matter of time until someone claimed that a robot or AI had hacked their phone.

Defence solicitor Conor McGurk told the court that there was 'no explanation' as to how the messages had been sent.

Judge McElholm said he 'didn't believe a word' of the defendant's claims.

Bail was refused and O'Donnell was remanded in custody and will appear again on April 17.