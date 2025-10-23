Derry man accused of domestic abuse offences

A man has appeared at Derry Magistrate's Court charged with domestic abuse offences.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Gerard Boyle (59) of Lettershandoney Avenue appeared charged with assaulting a female aggravated by domestic abuse on October 21.

He was also charged with threatening to damage or destroy property.

Police connected Boyle to the charges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bishop Street Courthouse

Defence solicitor Conor McGurk said bail was agreed subject to conditions.

Police said the defendant was not to enter Lettershandoney and not to have contact with the alleged injured party.

He will appear again on November 13.