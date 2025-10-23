Derry man accused of domestic abuse offences

By Court Reporter
Published 23rd Oct 2025, 15:44 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2025, 15:49 BST
Bishop Street Courthouse
A man has appeared at Derry Magistrate's Court charged with domestic abuse offences.

Michael Gerard Boyle (59) of Lettershandoney Avenue appeared charged with assaulting a female aggravated by domestic abuse on October 21.

He was also charged with threatening to damage or destroy property.

Police connected Boyle to the charges.

Bishop Street Courthouse
Bishop Street Courthouse

Defence solicitor Conor McGurk said bail was agreed subject to conditions.

Police said the defendant was not to enter Lettershandoney and not to have contact with the alleged injured party.

He will appear again on November 13.

