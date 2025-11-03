Derry man accused of driving with excess alcohol and failing to stop at scene of accident

A man has appeared at Derry Magistrates’ Court charged with a series of driving offences including careless driving, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and driving with excess alcohol.

Anthony Coyle (36) of Mullenan Road in Derry was charged with, on November 1, driving with excess alcohol on his breath, driving with no insurance, driving while disqualified, failing to stop following an accident, failing to remain at the scene of an accident, failing to report an accident and careless driving.

Police attended the scene following numerous reports that a car had crashed into a lamppost at the Caw roundabout near the Foyle Bridge, Derry Magistrates’ Court was told on Monday.

Upon arrival, they found significant damage to the car and a man matching the description of the driver was located a short distance away.

Coyle was noted as having slurred speech and a strong smell of intoxicating liquor, giving a reading of 79mgs at the scene, an officer told the court. He was also found to have the car keys in his pocket.

After being taken into custody, he gave a reading of 89mgs and police discovered that he had been involved in another accident involving another car just before hitting the lamppost that he also failed to stop for, the court heard.

When interviewed, Coyle answered no comment.

At a hearing on Monday police objected to bail as they believe there is a significant risk of reoffending as the accused has 48 previous traffic convictions, including 11 each for driving with no insurance and driving while disqualified and nine for drink driving.

He had been given a ten year disqualification in March last year and police also said that he has a 'very, very poor' bail history.

A police officer told Derry Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning that the defendant was a danger to himself and to other road users.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott called Coyle's bail application 'difficult', stating that the 'evidence is particularly strong', something that District Judge Oonagh Mullan called 'an understatement'.

Bail was refused and the accused is due to appear again on November 27.