Derry man accused of having knife in city centre take-away refused bail

A man has appeared at Derry Magistrates’ Court charged with possession of drugs and possession of a knife in a public place.

Gerard Mullan (40) of Duncreggan Road was arrested after police were alerted to a man in a takeaway on Foyle Street with a knife on September 10.

Police found Mullan in the takeaway with a kitchen knife on his person along with half a blue pill.

Mullan said that he had been heavily intoxicated, adding that he was 'not a dangerous person', and claiming the pill was his medication.

Bishop Street Courthouse

Police objected to bail as he had 156 previous convictions, a number of suspended sentences and was at clear risk of reoffending.

Police also described his bail history as 'atrocious' and said that he has 'never not breached' in the past.

Deputy District Judge Sean O'Hare said that it was 'very concerning' that someone would have a knife in public and ordered a pre-sentence report, refusing bail.

He will appear again on October 3.