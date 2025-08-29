Derry man accused of non-fatal strangulation
A man has been returned for trial on domestic offences following a Preliminary Enquiry at Derry Magistrates’ Court.
Gareth Doherty (26) of Moore Walk was charged with, between July and October 2024, non-fatal strangulation, criminal damage of a door and TV, assault and domestic abuse, all said to have been against the same injured party.
It was accepted there was a case to answer.
Doherty chose not to call any witnesses or submit statements.
He was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on September 26.