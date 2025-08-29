Derry man accused of non-fatal strangulation

By Court Reporter
Published 29th Aug 2025, 11:33 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2025, 11:33 BST
A man has been returned for trial on domestic offences following a Preliminary Enquiry at Derry Magistrates’ Court.

Gareth Doherty (26) of Moore Walk was charged with, between July and October 2024, non-fatal strangulation, criminal damage of a door and TV, assault and domestic abuse, all said to have been against the same injured party.

It was accepted there was a case to answer.

Doherty chose not to call any witnesses or submit statements.

He was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on September 26.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice