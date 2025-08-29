Derry man accused of non-fatal strangulation

A man has been returned for trial on domestic offences following a Preliminary Enquiry at Derry Magistrates’ Court.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gareth Doherty (26) of Moore Walk was charged with, between July and October 2024, non-fatal strangulation, criminal damage of a door and TV, assault and domestic abuse, all said to have been against the same injured party.

It was accepted there was a case to answer.

Doherty chose not to call any witnesses or submit statements.

He was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on September 26.