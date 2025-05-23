Derry man accused of non-fatal strangulation and assault denied ‘hopeless’ bail application

A man has been remanded in custody at Derry Magistrates’ Court following a breach of multiple bail conditions.

Kiral McGilloway (35) of Drumbane Gardens was on bail for a number of offences, including non-fatal strangulation and assault, both of his former partner.

The breaches occurred when McGilloway was reported to have breached a non-molestation order by contacting his ex-partner, as well as possessing a mobile phone.

On May 9, McGilloway was said to have sent a number of messages via social media, breaching the order.

He was said to have contacted her on May 20 and to have met with her on May 4, four days after initially being granted bail with a final warning.

Defence Barrister Brendan Kearney said it had been McGilloway's former partner that had initiated contact, sending 'hundreds' of messages.

District Judge Ted Magill said he was not to have any contact with the injured party and denied bail, calling it a ‘hopeless application’. He will appear again on May 29.