Derry man accused of ‘non-fatal strangulation of a female’ remanded in custody
James Anthony Kelly (37) of Duncreggan Road appeared charged assault and non-fatal strangulation of a female on July 5. He was also charged with possessing Class C drugs on the same date.
A police officer connected the accused to the charges.
The court was told the defendant was already on bail in relation to the same alleged injured party.
The officer said that police were called to an address at Glenfada Park where a female reported that Kelly was refusing to leave her property
The woman told police that a verbal altercation took place and Kelly grabbed her by the throat 'making it difficult to breathe', the court heard.
She said she crouched down to get away but she was grabbed by her top and pulled up, the court was further told.
The police officer said the woman was 'extremely distressed' when talking to police.
At interview Kelly admitted knowing he was in breach of his bail by being in Glenfada Park and being in contact with the female.
He denied having assaulted the woman and said he had gone to her because she was upset.
Bail was opposed as police had 'no confidence' that Kelly would abide by conditions.
Defence solicitor Keith Kyle asked had the woman made a statement and the officer said that she hadn't as she was too distressed.
He said Kelly denied all the charges apart for the drug offences.
Bail was refused and Kelly was remanded to appear again on July 24.