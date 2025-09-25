Derry man accused of non-fatal strangulation returned for trial to Crown Court
Laurence Moore (46) of Rockmills in Derry appeared at a Preliminary Enquiry at Derry Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.
He was charged with non-fatal strangulation of a female on February 13 this year, the court heard.
The defendant was also charged with assaulting the same female, interfering with a vehicle and carrying out an assault occasioning actual bodily harm on the same date, Derry Magistrates’ Court was told.
It was accepted that there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions at the hearing on Thursday.
Moore indicated to the court that he did not want to call any witnesses or to make any statement at this stage of proceedings.
The defendant was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on October 13 and remanded in continuing custody until then.