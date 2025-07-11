Derry man accused of stealing alcohol from Sainsburys sentenced

By Court Reporter
Published 11th Jul 2025, 15:56 BST
A man has appeared at Derry Magistrates Court charged with stealing from Sainsburys on two occasions.

Christopher Blake (39) of Carnhill was charged with offences on December 11 and 19, 2023.

Staff in the shop reported to police that two males had entered the premises and taken bottles of alcohol without paying on both occasions.

Defence Barrister Stephen Chapman said that Blake has 'long standing' mental health and drug issues and has a 'limited record' with a 'low likelihood of reoffending'.

He was given twelve months probation.

