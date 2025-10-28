Derry man accused of threatening to damage house, indecent behaviour and damaging a car by fire
A man has been remanded in custody at Derry Magistrates’ Court charged with domestic-related offences.
Paul McIntyre (45) of no fixed abode appeared charged with threatening to damage a house on October 28.
He was further charged with indecent behaviour as well as damaging a car by fire and obstructing a fire and rescue officer.
Police connected the accused.
Defence solicitor Kevin Casey said there would be no bail application as there was no address and asked for a two week adjournment.
McIntyre was remanded until November 13.