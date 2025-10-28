Derry man acquitted of charges of wearing clothing in support of proscribed organisation at funeral

A man has been acquitted at Derry Magistrates’ Court of charges of wearing clothing in support of a proscribed organisation at a paramilitary style funeral in 2023.

Kevin Brown (25) of Aranmore Avenue in Derry appeared charged with wearing clothing including a beret and masks and a uniform-style on October 21, 2023.

The funeral in question was that of Terry Robson, a founding member of the Irish Republican Socialist Party.

The court was shown drone footage of the funeral where a paramilitary-style colour party could be seen flanking the cortege.

Body worn footage was also shown of police stopping Brown after the funeral.

A prosecution barrister told the court that while it was a circumstantial case it was 'a strong circumstantial case'.

She said that the drone footage showed someone 'remarkably similar to the defendant' being part of a group of people seen removing their uniforms.

The barrister alleged that it was the defendant who could be seen trying to avoid police after leaving a building where the colour party had gone.

She also told the court that Brown had given 'inconsistent answers' to police when they questioned him claiming his phone was broken.

The barrister said that the evidence 'clearly identified' the defendant taking part in the colour party.

Defence counsel Fergal McCormick said that the court had seen the drone footage.

He said that the individual the prosecution claimed was Brown avoiding police was simply stepping aside to avoid a passing car.

The barrister said there had been no evidence given of his client wearing the mask, beret, etcetera, as the prosecution claimed.

Mr McCormick said that the footage showed the uniformed people making off at speed but when stopped shortly afterwards Brown wasn't out of breath.

He said that there were 'significant holes in the prosecution case'.

Deputy District Judge Liam McStay said he had no doubt the colour party were at least supporters of a proscribed organisation.

He said the evidence was based on drone footage with no close up video.

The judge said he could not be satisfied that Brown had been one of the individuals in the colour party and so he acquitted him of the charge.