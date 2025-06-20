Derry man admits making indecent images of children
A man will be sentenced in September after he admitted a series of charges of making indecent images of children.
Anthony Daly (70) of Carmoney Park in Derry appeared at Derry Crown Court charged with 12 counts of making indecent images of children on dates between June 23, 2022 and August 27, 2022.
When the charges were put to him Daly pleaded guilty.
The case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report and a date for sentencing was fixed for September 5.
He was released on continuing bail.