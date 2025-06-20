Derry man admits making indecent images of children

By Court Reporter
Published 20th Jun 2025, 12:06 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2025, 12:06 BST
A man will be sentenced in September after he admitted a series of charges of making indecent images of children.

Anthony Daly (70) of Carmoney Park in Derry appeared at Derry Crown Court charged with 12 counts of making indecent images of children on dates between June 23, 2022 and August 27, 2022.

When the charges were put to him Daly pleaded guilty.

The case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report and a date for sentencing was fixed for September 5.

He was released on continuing bail.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice