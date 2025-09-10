Derry man admits two breaches of Sexual Offences Prevention Order

By Court Reporter
Published 10th Sep 2025, 11:26 BST
A man will be sentenced in November after admitting two charges of breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order.

Cornelius Kevin O'Connor (75) of Drumard Park appeared at Derry Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

He was charged with two breaches of the residency requirements of a SOPO that occurred on July 22.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said his client accepted the charges and a pre-sentence report would be required.

The case was adjourned until November 7 to allow the report to be prepared and the defendant was released on bail.

