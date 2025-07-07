Derry man alleged to have breached bail by drinking after he was victim of assault

A man has appeared at Derry Magistrates' Court following a breach of his bail conditions after he was allegedly assaulted.

Paul Farren (35) of John Street in Derry was arrested on July 5 after failing a breath test carried out by police.

Farren had been on bail with conditions including not to consume any alcohol and blew a reading of 64 micrograms when tested with the legal limit being 35 micrograms.

He had initially called the police himself after allegedly being assaulted on Friday, July 5.

Bishop Street Courthouse

Police objected to bail as he has 196 previous convictions for a wide variety of offences.

Defence Barrister Stephen Chapman said Farren had been breathalysed 'in his own home' and added that there was no suggestion of any further offences.

He added that he was previously said to have breached his bail on Friday but this was not proven as it was the day of the alleged assault.

Bail was granted and he will appear again on August 7.