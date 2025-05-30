Derry man allegedly told former partner he would 'cut her up' and 'I will do life for you'

By Court Reporter
Published 30th May 2025, 12:24 BST

A man charged with breaching a non molestation order allegedly told his former partner he would 'cut her up' and 'I will do life for you '.

Gareth Brown (24) of Clon Elaghappeared charged with breaching the order on May 28 and a series of other domestic related offences from April 16.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail.

Derry Magistrate's Court heard that the allegations related to phone calls the defendant was said to have made to the woman.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

Brown was released on police bail in relation to the alleged offences in April.

Defence counsel Stephen Chapman said that the defendant said he had been in contact with the woman over the children.

He said there had been 'no physical contact' despite both parties being in 'relative proximity'.

District Judge Ted Magill said despite Brown having a clear record, he didn't feel he was suitable for bail.

He was remanded in custody to appear on June 26.

