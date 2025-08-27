Derry man appears charged with causing grievous bodily harm to a female

A man has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on an attempted grievous bodily harm charge.

Ian Archer (38) of Newlyn Terrace in the Waterside area of Derry appeared at a Preliminary Enquiry (PE) at the local Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

The defendant was charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to a female with intent.

He was also charged with assaulting the same female with all charges being said to have occurred on February 2.

It was accepted by the defendant that there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions made at the hearing at Bishop Street Courthouse in Derry on Wednesday morning.

Archer told the court that he did not want to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage.

The defendant has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on September 24 and released on continuing bail.