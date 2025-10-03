Derry man avoids jail after spitting at police officers

Bishop Street Courthouse

A judge at Derry Magistrates’ Court has said that spitting at police officers has become 'all too common'.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The comments came in the case of Anthony Martin Bradley (50) of Barnewall Place in Derry who admitted charges of assault on police and disorderly behaviour on June 28.

The court heard police responded to a report of a drunk male and found the defendant 'shouting and swearing'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was warned on several occasions to stop but continued and was arrested.

While being taken into custody he tried to spit at officers.

District Judge Ted Magill said this sort of behaviour was 'utterly unacceptable'.

He said that during the pandemic spitting carried an immediate custodial sentence and still was very serious as it carried the risk of infection.

He told Bradley he had come 'very close to jail' but it was in his favour he had apologised.

Bradley was sentenced to 3 months in prison suspended 2 years.