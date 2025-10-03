Derry man avoids jail after spitting at police officers

By Court Reporter
Published 3rd Oct 2025, 11:20 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2025, 11:21 BST
Bishop Street Courthouseplaceholder image
Bishop Street Courthouse
A judge at Derry Magistrates’ Court has said that spitting at police officers has become 'all too common'.

The comments came in the case of Anthony Martin Bradley (50) of Barnewall Place in Derry who admitted charges of assault on police and disorderly behaviour on June 28.

Most Popular

The court heard police responded to a report of a drunk male and found the defendant 'shouting and swearing'.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was warned on several occasions to stop but continued and was arrested.

While being taken into custody he tried to spit at officers.

District Judge Ted Magill said this sort of behaviour was 'utterly unacceptable'.

He said that during the pandemic spitting carried an immediate custodial sentence and still was very serious as it carried the risk of infection.

He told Bradley he had come 'very close to jail' but it was in his favour he had apologised.

Bradley was sentenced to 3 months in prison suspended 2 years.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice