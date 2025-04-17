Derry man breached bail by attending address in Creggan, court hears

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who 'should know bail is not something to be messed about' has appeared at Derry Magistrates’ Court charged with breaching his conditions.

Lawrence Moore (46) of Rockmills in Derry was charged with breaching bail on April 17 by being at an address in Creggan despite being prohibited from entering that area as part of his release conditions.

A police officer told the court that police received a 999 call and in the background a man and a woman could be heard arguing with the woman telling the man to leave.

Police traced the phone to an address in Creggan and Moore answered the door to them despite bail conditions excluding him from Creggan, the court heard.

The courthouse at Bishop Street, Derry.

He was arrested and bail was opposed as this was his second breach of bail.

The court also heard that the defendant had a record in the Republic.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley told the court that his client had received a call from the woman saying that she had dropped the charges and inviting him to come round to the address.

The solicitor said that something happened ‘in between’ and subsequently the 999 call to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) had been made.

Deputy District Judge Sean O'Hare told the court that Moore should have been aware of the bail conditions that had been imposed upon him.

He re-released him on the same conditions and added a cash surety of £500.

Moore is due to appear again on May 8.