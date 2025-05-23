Derry man charged with breaching bail in Eglinton
Cathal Doherty (47) of Clon Elagh in Derry was charged with criminal damage to a door and disorderly behaviour on May 5.
He was also charged with resisting and obstructing police on the same date.
The court heard that the bail breach occurred because Doherty was in an area of Eglinton where he was not permitted to be.
A police officer told the court that it was Doherty's first breach and bail was not opposed.
District Judge Ted Magill told the defendant that he was now aware of the consequences of breaching bail.
He told him that he was not to enter the area of Eglinton and was to have no contact with the alleged injured party.
Doherty was released on bail and is due to appear again on May 28.