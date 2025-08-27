Derry man charged with causing £797.85 worth of damage to door and window pane

By Court Reporter
Published 27th Aug 2025, 11:20 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2025, 11:41 BST
A man has appeared at Derry Magistrates’ Court charged with criminal damage amounting to £797.85.

John Burke (53) of Clarendon Street was charged after his partner called the police claiming Burke had damaged a wall and window pane of her home.

Most Popular

When interviewed, he made full admissions and the court heard he had a previous record for drug related offences, with the most recent charges in 2015 and 2022.

Defence solicitor Cormac McKeone told the court Burke had 'issues".

A pre-sentence report was ordered. Sentencing on October 24.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice