Derry man charged with causing £797.85 worth of damage to door and window pane
A man has appeared at Derry Magistrates’ Court charged with criminal damage amounting to £797.85.
John Burke (53) of Clarendon Street was charged after his partner called the police claiming Burke had damaged a wall and window pane of her home.
When interviewed, he made full admissions and the court heard he had a previous record for drug related offences, with the most recent charges in 2015 and 2022.
Defence solicitor Cormac McKeone told the court Burke had 'issues".
A pre-sentence report was ordered. Sentencing on October 24.