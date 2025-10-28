Derry man charged with possession of axe and burglary refused bail

A man who has been out of prison ten days has appeared at Derry Magistrates’ Court charged with multiple counts of burglary.

Jordan Leighton (25) of Drumard Park in Derry was charged with, on June 20 this year, attempted burglary.

He was also charged with, on July 23, of attempted burglary and criminal damage to windows and, on October 27, criminal damage, attempted burglary, burglary, possession of an offensive weapon, namely an axe, and attempted assault on police.

Leighton was first reported to police in June after neighbours alerted the occupants of a house he was attempting to break into, the court heard.

Bishop Street Courthouse

He was challenged at the scene and gave his name while having his photo taken and was said to be in an extremely intoxicated state, the court was further told.

In July, he was again arrested after allegedly breaking into another house in the same area.

He was said to have broken a window to get in and bloodstains were found on the blinds that was later found to be a match to his, the court heard.

On October 27, police were called to a report of two men allegedly attempting to break into another house.

One of the men made off on foot and the other was alleged to be Leighton.

When police arrived, they saw an item fall to the ground, later discovering it to be an axe, the court heard.

Leighton was taken to hospital due to his condition. He told police that he had taken drink and various drugs.

While there, he attempted to punch an officer who managed to dodge him, the court was told.

When questioned, he admitted to breaking in but denied possessing the axe and attempting to punch the officer.

Police objected to bail as he had been released from custody ten days ago and has 59 previous convictions, including 15 for burglary.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that Leighton has 'long standing issues' with drugs and alcohol, adding that he had to be resuscitated last week.

Bail was refused and the accused will appear again on November 11.