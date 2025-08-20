Derry man charged with robbery and assaulting police accused of breaching bail within days
James Kelly (38) of Duncreggan Road in Derry was granted bail on Monday following the charges of robbery and assaulting police.
A part of his bail conditions involved abstaining from alcohol and not to have any contact with the alleged injured party.
Kelly was arrested a day and a half after bail was granted after being seen on CCTV with the alleged injured party, a woman he has had an extensive domestic history with, the court was told.
Police objected to bail as they said Kelly seemed to 'completely ignore' the no contact condition that had been set repeatedly.
Defence solicitor Keith Kyle said that Kelly and she seemed to be 'completely inseparable', adding that she had approached him and that there had been no suggestion of reoffending.
Bail was refused and he will appear again on September 11.