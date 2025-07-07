Derry man charged with serious driving offences remanded in custody

A man has been remanded in custody at Derry Magistrates’ Court charged with a number of serious driving offences.

Ronan Ward (44) of Slievemore Park in the Galliagh area of Derry was charged with, on Friday, July 4, driving with no insurance, driving while disqualified, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, driving while drunk and assault.

Police officers were initially called to the scene of an accident after Ward was said to be swerving over the white line on the road before allegedly crashing into the car in front of him, Derry Magistrates’ Court heard on Monday.

Ward was then alleged to have got out of his vehicle and confronted the other driver, poking him and making threats, the court was told.

The other driver subsequently phoned the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and told officers that he could smell alcohol on Ward, while dashcam footage showed the accident, the court was told.

Police officers later found Ward and he was arrested, giving a breath reading of 132 when tested.

The accused made full admissions to all of the charges apart from the assault charge.

Bail was opposed by police as Ward has eight previous convictions, seven for driving offences.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott told the court that Ward has 'fully co-operated' with police and added that his offending began 'fairly late in life'.

Bail was denied, with District Judge Oonagh Mullan calling the accused’s record 'extremely concerning'.

The defendant will appear again on July 31.