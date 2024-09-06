Derry man charged with sexual assault of female police officer at Altnagelvin refused bail

Altnagelvin

A man has been remanded in custody at Derry Magistrates’ Court charged with sexual assault on a female police officer in Altnagelvin Hospital.

Andrew McMillan (32) of Shearwater Way in the Clooney Estate in the Waterside area of Derry appeared at the local magistrates’ court on Friday charged with a series of offences that were said to have occurred in the hospital.

McMillan was charged with assault on a female on August 18, disorderly in Altnagelvin Hospital and attempted criminal damage to chair in the hospital on the same date.

He was also charged with another disorderly at the hospital on September 4, criminal damage to a door in the hospital and a sexual assault on a female police officer again on the same date.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail.

Derry Magistrates’ Court heard that on August 18 police officers were called to the local hospital due to a disorderly male, the defendant.

Police officers attended and the scene and were told that McMillan was being abusive and shouting.

The defendant was then said to have lifted a chair and thrown it at a member of staff, the court was told.

The officer said that on September 4 police officers again were called to the local hospital and were told that McMillan had damaged a door and was abusive to staff and members of the public.

Derry Magistrates’ Court was told that the defendant was said to have sworn at police and asked them to shoot him.

He then began asking a female officer to 'give him a kiss' and said she could 'get me in trouble', the court heard.

When a male officer who was present at the time was called away the defendant tried to kiss the officer before grabbing her twice on the upper thigh on two occasions, the court heard.

The female police officer said that she felt 'violated' after the incident and was physically sick, the court was told.

At police interview McMillan said he had taken a seizure and remembered nothing.

Bail was opposed due to the risk of re-offending as the defendant had a suspended sentence from July 2024 for offences in the hospital.

The police officer told the court that they had 'zero confidence' the defendant would abide by conditions as he had been 28 day charged for the August incident and hadn't made that period.

A defence barrister, Brendan Kearney, told the court he accepted this was 'a difficult application' and said that the defendant ended up in hospital due to seizures but the alcohol consumption was responsible for that.

He said his client was in 'precarious situation' with suspended sentences hanging over him.

Deputy District Judge Liam McStay said it would be 'truly astonishing if he does not receive a substantial prison sentence' when the court comes to deal with this case.

He refused bail due to the risk of re-offending and McMillan was remanded in custody to appear again on October 3.