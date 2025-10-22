Derry man convicted for attempted sexual communication with a child charged with breaching SOPO

A former press officer and journalist who was jailed in November last for sexual communication with a child charges could have his licence revoked after he appeared at Limavady Magistrate's Court charged with breaching his Sexual Offences Prevention Order.

Michael McMonagle (44) whose address was formerly given as Limewood Street in Derry was charged with breaching his SOPO by being in a chat room without permission of his designated risk manager on October 21.

A police officer told the court that McGonagle is a Category 2 registered sex offender who is prohibited from accessing chat rooms without permission of his designated risk manager.

She told the court that on October 21 McMonagle was asked for his device for examination and it was discovered he had been on a site with a chat room element and had contacted a number of females.

The court heard that McMonagle accepted he had not told his designated risk manager about this and he was arrested.

Defence solicitor Paddy McGurk told the court that since his release the defendant had 'kept himself to himself'.

He said the offences and his conviction have had 'a significant affect on his life', and that his conviction was a major fall from grace as McMonagle had a previous career in journalism and public relations.

The solicitor said that McMonagle had abided by all other conditions but probation had begun the paper work as regards the revoking of his licence.

District Judge Peter King said that the question of revoking the licence was best left to the Crown Court.

He said the defendant could expect further developments as regards his licence.

He said in the case in front of him he had pleaded guilty and there was no suggestion of anything 'untoward' in the chat room or anything sexual.

He sentenced McMonagle to one month in prison suspended for 12 months.