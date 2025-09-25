Derry man denies failing to remain at scene of road traffic accident

A barrister representing a twenty-three years old man from the Creggan area of the city who denies committing a series of road traffic offences has asked a judge at the Crown Court in Derry to adjourn the case.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application for adjournment was made at Derry Crown Court on Thursday.

The defendant, Eamon Caolan Moore from Lislane Drive in the Creggan area of Derry, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment before Judge Roseanne McCormick to a charge of perverting the course of justice by making a false claim to the police that a Vauxhall Astra car leased to him had been stolen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He's alleged to have committed the offence between April 30 and May 24 of 2023, the court was told.

Bishop Street Courthouse

The defendant also pleaded not guilty to failing to report a road traffic accident in which damage was caused, failing to remain at the scene of road traffic accident in which damage was caused and failing to stop at the scene of the accident.

Those offences are alleged to have occurred on April 30, 2023.

A defence barrister requested that the case could be reviewed next month. He told Derry Crown Court that the defendant's father was in court and that having consulted with him he said the assistance of the defendant's father was ‘invaluable’.

Judge McCormick granted the application from the defence.

The Crown Court judge adjourned the case for a review on October 17 and she also fixed a standby date for a trail of November 24, 2025.